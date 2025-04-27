Blake Lively takes on Baldoni’s legal challenge with fierce fashion

Blake Lively, iconic actress who is currently trying every possible way to win her legal battle against her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni, has once again found herself in the spotlight.

As Lively promotes her new movie Another Simple Favor with her co-star Anna Kendrick, the actress' style is clearly evolving, showing off a bolder and more confident side.

In an recent interview with DailyMail, fashion designer Teresa Fernandez got real about how the Gossip Girl star is using her wardrobe as a “quiet shield” while slowly making her way back into the public eye.

"Instead of reactive or loud fashion statements, she’s opting for high-caliber, composed looks that convey professionalism and poise. It’s a quiet form of brand control," the Spanish designer predicted.

Fernandez pointed out that Lively’s recent outfits seem to be her way of reinforcing her image as “stylish, confident, and gracefully removed from the drama.”

"During the It Ends With Us press tour, her looks leaned romantic — soft tones, vintage-inspired pieces, and silhouettes that carried a sense of nostalgia," she added.

"In more recent appearances, particularly around Another Simple Favor, she’s pivoted."

However, Fernandez further explained that during the It Ends With Us press tour, Lively’s style was all about romance, think soft colors and vintage vibes.

But lately, especially around Another Simple Favor, Blake Lively has switched things up.