Drag Race icon Jiggly Caliente breathes her last at 44

Drag Race icon Jiggly Caliente dies at 44

Drag Race icon Jiggly Caliente has died at the age of 44 after serving as one of the most legendary queens in RuPaul’s Drag Race herstory.

Her death was announced by Caliente’s family in a heart-breaking statement that read, “A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.

“She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world. Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light.

“Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.”

The Drag Race icon, whose real name was Bianca Castro-Arabejo passed away peacefully at 4:42 a.m. on Sunday, April 27.

In addition, she was surrounded by her family and close friends at the time of her death.

Celebrities couldn’t contain the grief within as they paid tribute to the late icon on multiple social media platforms.

Other Drag Race stars, who mourned the death of the deceased included Cheryl, Courtney Act, Copper Topp, Crystal Envy, Envy Peru, Jaida Essence Hall, Kate Butch, Laganja Estranja, Mariah, Miss Fame, Pangina Heals, and Tia Kofi.