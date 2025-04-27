Tom Holland, Zendaya make cute first appearance since engagement news

Tom Holland vests Zendaya

Tom Holland was spotted supporting Zendaya on the set of the forthcoming season of Euphoria.

This was one of the first times the couple were photographed together since their engagement.

The Spider-Man star was seen outside the Dune actress trailer carrying his fiancée’s miniature schnauzer Noon.

In the images, the Challengers star donned a casual look, wearing white sweatshirt and brown sweatpants with cosy looking shoes. She was seen enjoying a green drink, most probably bought by Tom.

Meanwhile, the Uncharted actor was wearing pair of black jeans, a cream sweatshirt and a red basketball cap.

Earlier this year, a close family source confirmed to the People magazine that Tom proposed Zendaya at one of her family’s houses over the holidays.

"Everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening," a separate source told the outlet after the news broke. "He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special."

The duo first met as co-stars on the set of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. The pair sparked relationship rumours at that time, however, Tom dismissed them.

Later on in 2021, Tom and Zendaya confirmed their relationship when they were spotted kissing in a car.