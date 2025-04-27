King Charles, Prince William hold urgent Palace meeting after shocking news

King Charles and his heir to the throne, Prince William, are now figuring out the next steps about a pressing matter after a major news emerged on Saturday.

Prince Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, has tragically died by suicide at 41 on Friday, her family revealed in an emotional statement the next day.

Following the news, the royal family had called for an urgent meeting to discuss about what needs to be done, a source revealed to OK! Magazine.

“An emergency meeting was called inside Buckingham Palace on Friday, April 26, which included King Charles, Prince William, top advisors, lawyers and PR chiefs scrambling behind closed doors,” the insider revealed, noting that Andrew was “pointedly excluded” from the conversation.

The source stressed that the royals “didn’t want Andrew anywhere near it.” They continued, “He’s seen as toxic. They know involving him would make everything worse.”

Andrew was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages after his connection to the financier Jeffery Epstein, a convicted sex trafficker, were laid bare.

Moreover, Virginia, who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor, had settled the lawsuit in an out-of-court deal. However, Andrew did not admit to guilt.

Since the sex scandal, the royals have had to face major setback in their reputation and credibility especially since Andrew continued to cause trouble for the Firm. Now, the royals believe there must be something done after the sad news of Virginia emerged.

Prince William believes that a statement should be issued about Virginia but King Charles wants to keep quiet about the situation.

“William thinks they need to show humanity,” the Palace source said. “Charles just wants it to disappear.”

The claims of the meeting have not been confirmed by an official source.