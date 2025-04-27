Demi Moore’s true intention behind photo with Blake Lively revealed

Demi Moore has recently sparked controversy after showing subtle support to Blake Lively at the TIME 100 Gala last week.

Blake, who is currently involved in a legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment, was seen with Demi striking a pose for a picture.

A source from the industry revealed to DailyMail.com the real reason behind the photos.

“This was not just a fake red carpet encounter,” claimed a source about the pictures.

The insider stated, “Although Blake and Demi don't hang out, they have been in touch.”

“Demi is supporting Blake and she finds it disturbing that she is getting so much hate,” said a source.

The insider added that The Substance actress “knows how much sexual harassment happens in the industry and for many years prior to #MeToo it was brushed under the rug”.

For the unversed, Demi had also been a victim of sexual assault but her experience was different from Blake, who didn’t claim sexual assault.

The insider told the outlet that Demi’s decision to speak out “was one of the hardest things she has ever done”.

Earlier in 2019, the Songbird actress alleged that her mother would take her to bars to allure men over there.

Demi admitted that one night she returned home to find an older man, who was a LA nightclub landlord and family friend Val Dumas, raped her.

“If I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself,” said the actress at the time.

However, now the insider spoke to Daily Mail that Demi “didn’t think people would believe her and she kept it inside for so long”.

Meanwhile, Blake opened up about her mother Willie Elaine McAlpin's experience as a survivor of an assault by a coworker, saying she was a “survivor of the worst crime someone can commit against a woman” at TIME’s event.

In spite of the friendly photographs, the insider added that Demi is “aware that some of what Justin is claiming about Blake could be true”.