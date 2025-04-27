Prince Harry forced to give up new project to Meghan after setback

Prince Harry appears to be stuck in a dilemma as his next set to plans leaves the royal family nervous.

Previously, royal correspondent Cameron Walker revealed that the palace might be concerned that as an act of revenge, Harry “could spill more secrets” if he loses his latest court case regarding police protection in the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex released his first book, Spare, which revealed major behind-the scenes of the royal family to the public and ridiculed members of the royal family, especially brother, Prince William.

The book caused tensions between the royals and the Sussexes, which the two parties have not been able to mend over the years.

However, ghost writer Joshua Lisec shares that Harry’s second memoir would not be able to hit his mark the way the first one did, unless Meghan stepped in.

“Any second memoir faces an obvious problem: If you had an interesting story to tell, you would have told it in the first book,” veteran celebrity ghostwriter told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

There is not no official announcement of a second book from Harry nor any of their representatives.

Lisec, who has co-authored over 90 books, suggested that the second book would be “more of the same, even if it did include some new details”. He noted that it would inevitably be compared “unfavourably” to the first book, “both in quality and sales.”

He believes that it has just been two years after the first book and most of Harry’s life is “quite well-known”. Hence, there would not be a lot of material to fill the pages.

Although, if Meghan were to write a memoir, it would perform better in sales.

“Any new revelations would likely be better received in a book by Meghan Markle, rather than one by her husband,” Lisec said. That’s especially true if she spills details about her time in the royal family.”