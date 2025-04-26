Justin Bieber moves to tears as grandfather passes away

Justin Bieber penned down emotional tribute for late grandfather

Justin Bieber's grandfather, Bruce Dale, passed away at the age of 80, leaving the popstar heartbroken.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday, April 26th, and announced the death of his grandfather in a touching tribute.

"Papa , I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies," the Baby hitmaker wrote alongside a carousel of nostalgic pictures from his childhood.

"I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven . Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there lmfao," Bieber continued.

"I will miss u. I will ache And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had."

Bieber's grandpa has been one of his biggest supporters, from appearing in the 2011 documentary Never Say Never, to cheering him on from the audience, he'd been through it all.