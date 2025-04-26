Justin Bieber throws heavy punches after paparazzi run-in

Justin Bieber is blowing off steam by throwing heavy punches after exposing the horrific reality of the paparazzi, which he has endured over the years.

A day after recording and sharing his perspective on how it feels to be swarmed by strangers with unstoppable camera flashes every time celebrities step out, the Love Yourself singer took an aggressive approach to cope with the dilemma.

Notorious for often confronting the photographers when they invade his space, the two-time Grammy Award winner posted a video on his official Instagram featuring him punching the pads held by another person.

"Gotta punch these pads cuz if not these pads it’s these fools head tops," the Off My Face singer captioned the clip, showing him fiercely channelling his anger into boxing.

His fans further added fuel to the fire with comments like, "Preparing for the paparazzis [boxing glove emoji]."

"Honestly celebrities should be able to hit paparazzi," another wrote in support of the 32-year-old pop sensation.

"Y’all better stop playing with my boy," a third warned.

Though making headlines for run-ins with paparazzi is nothing new for the Lonely singer, this time, he earned fans’ respect by speaking his truth.

Bieber regained his followers’ support after past struggles, including drug abuse allegations and rumours of marriage trouble with Hailey Bieber, with whom he shares his only child son Jack Blues Bieber.