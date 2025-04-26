Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez feuding over sale price of L.A. home

Even Hollywood’s A-listers can’t escape the real estate rollercoaster—or the occasional post-divorce disagreement. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who finalized their split earlier this year, are now clashing over what to do with the Beverly Hills mega-mansion they once called home.

And let’s just say, it's not exactly a love story this time.

“Jennifer thinks they can get more money for the home, so she wants to keep the price as is,” a source told Us Weekly.

“But the real estate market is not there and it’s not selling.” In true J.Lo fashion, she’s holding out for top dollar. Meanwhile, Ben? He’s ready to be done, dusted, and gone.

“Ben wants to get rid of it because their divorce is over and he wants to cut all ties and have it be done,” the insider shared.

“He just wants it over and to sell it. He wants to reduce the price.”

The sprawling estate—which clocks in at a jaw-dropping 38,000 square feet—was originally listed for a casual $68 million in July 2024.

The former couple bought it for $60 million just a year earlier, shortly after tying the knot in July 2022.

At first, they tried to keep things low-key and off-market, but that plan didn’t pan out.

“They are in a rush to sell it,” the source added. “Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there. The house is incredibly huge at 38,000 square feet and Ben and Jen never felt settled at the house. They rarely have the kids full time, so it felt huge for the two of them.”

And now, that giant dream home is feeling more like a very expensive reminder of what once was.

The divorce, filed by Lopez in August 2024 citing irreconcilable differences, was finalized in February, officially closing that chapter.

Since then, Lopez has reportedly moved on—literally—purchasing a new $18 million home near Los Angeles.

As for the mansion, it's still sitting on the market, waiting for a buyer—and perhaps for Ben and Jen to agree on a final price tag.