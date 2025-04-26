Josh Allen beams with pride over Hailee Steinfeld's 'Sinners' success

Josh Allen, NFL star who has been dating iconic actress Hailee Steinfeld for quite some time now, has recently opened up about how proud he is of the actress' latest role in the hit film Sinners.

The 28-year-old athlete, who got engaged to the actress in 2024, hasn’t stopped gushing about her ever since her big role in the new horror hit.

While speaking to at the Buffalo Bills Team Activities training, Josh shared: "I'm so excited for her and so proud of her.

"It's getting some great reviews and it's a fantastic movie, so go watch it."

Josh is a football star, but when it comes to Hailee, he’s totally cool with stepping back and letting her have the spotlight.

The sports star shared: "I'm just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can.

"That was her moment and I'm so glad she got to shine."

However, Hailee recently shared that she’s been so busy that she hasn’t even had a chance to start planning the wedding yet.