Hailey Bieber’s hair stylist Jen Atkin outs model’s ‘big secret’

Hailey Bieber's 'obsessed' with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Hailey Bieber might run a beauty empire, but turns out, she’s also just a regular Grey’s Anatomy superfan at heart.

The Rhode founder was honored at the Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on April 24, where she received the Beauty Innovator Award—and got hilariously exposed by her presenter, friend, and hairstylist Jen Atkin.

“Tonight, I'm going to do something that I've never done before,” Atkin announced on stage.

“I'm going to break my NDA — I'm sorry — to spill a big secret. The real drama behind closed doors and what really gets her heated is old Grey's Anatomy episodes. I'm talking season one through four, she's obsessed.”

Atkin even gave a shoutout to the show’s leading lady, “I kind of wish Ellen Pompeo was here today with us.”

Well, good news—Pompeo is already a Hailey fan.

Back in 2023, the Grey’s star posted a now-iconic Instagram video flaunting her new Rhode goodies, and in the most mom-on-a-mission way possible.

“So I was trying to be Mom of the Year, or Mom of the Week or something, to the 14-year-old who’s so embarrassed right now,” Pompeo shared.

“And so I was like, ‘Oh, let me get her something super cool and then she’ll think I’m cool,’ and, you know, I’m just trying to stay cool, right? So look what I did.”

She held up a box of Rhode beauty products with the enthusiasm of someone trying to win back teen approval.

“She thought I was on the PR list and I just got it sent to me. That would make me a cool mom,” Pompeo admitted. “But when she found out that I just went online and ordered it like everybody else, my stock dropped, yo. It dropped.”

That didn’t stop her from trying. Pompeo handed over the lip tints and laughed, “So we’re gonna wait for the review, but so far the update is I’m not cool ‘cause I’m not on the Rhode PR list. Hailey, are you listening?”

She went on to praise the packaging, saying, “Good job, Hailey,” before adding with a wink, “Listen, who even knows if there is a PR list. Do you know how popular she is? She may not need to give anybody anything for free.”

Naturally, Bieber wasted no time in making things right.

She dropped into the comments with, “*adds Ellen to PR list immediately.” Then followed it up with a heartfelt, “LOVE U SO MUCH!!!!!!”