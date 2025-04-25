Prince Harry makes heartfelt gesture to win over King Charles on Anzac Day

Prince Harry sends emotional message to King Charles on Anzac Day

Prince Harry seemingly tried to win over his cancer-stricken father King Charles with a meaningful statement on Anzac Day.

The Duke of Sussex's passion project, Invictus Games, shared an emotional message to honour the war heroes of Australia and New Zealand.

Despite being a former working royal, Harry honoured the tradition of royal family, which might have been seen as a positive sign amid the ongoing rift.

While sharing photos of Invictus members from Australia and New Zealand, the former working royal's spokesperson wrote, "On Anzac Day, we remember Australians & New Zealanders who have served in war, conflict & peacekeeping operations around the world."

The statement reads, "We are grateful to have Australia and New Zealand as members of the Invictus Community of Nations as we heal together."

It is pertinent to mention that the Invictus Games commemorated Anzac Day after the monarch "paid tribute to all Australians and New Zealanders" who sacrificed their lives for big causes.

King Charles also sent Duchess Sophie to the Australian War Memorial at Hyde Park Corner, London on Friday morning to show solidarity and laid a wreath to pay tribute to the heroes who served and died in wars.