'Emily In Paris' cast members react as Camille Razat steps away from the show

Lily Colins starrer has been renewed for fifth season

Camille Razat, who rose to fame with hit Netflix series Emily In Paris, has announced her departure from the show ahead of the release of the fifth season.

Taking it to her Instagram, the 31-year-old dropped a carrousel of pictures summing up her incredible journey she spent while working on the sets of the most-loved series along with an amazing star cast.

She opened that “it has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity and unforgettable memories.”

Her beloved cast mates came forward to express their feelings over her exit from the romantic comedy drama.

Lead actress Lily Colins wrote, "Love you sister. It’s been a wild ride and an absolute pleasure. You’re a rockstar. So proud of you."

Meanwhile, Lucas Bravo aka Chef Gabriel commented in French saying, "Ma soeur", which means ‘my sister.’

On the other hand, Lucien Laviscount, who played Alfie in the series, expressed, "From day one you’ve been my rider on this show.”

"Your passion for storytelling, your dark sense of humour, your unwavering ability to stay true to yourself, when everything’s pushing you in a different direction.”

Calling Razat special, the actor stated that he feels honoured to have been able to dance with her these past seasons.”

He concluded by saying, “Keep on shining. I’m going to miss laughing with you. I’m cheering you on in everything you do.”.

"Love you so much, always proud of you," wrote Ashely Park.

The fresh season of Emily in Paris is set to enter into production in May, as per Netflix.