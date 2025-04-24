'Thunderbolts' being called film that 'pushes mental health to the forefront'

Florence Pugh's new Marvel movie receives rave reviews

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* film has just received its first set of reviews.

Directed by Jake Schreier, the superhero film starring Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman and Sebastian Stan, is all set to come out on May 2.

Recently, an early screening of the MCU movie took place at London’s Leicester Square on April 22, after which the critics shared their reactions and reviews.

The action adventure succeeded in impressing the critics, who have labelled it as ‘best MCU film in a long time.’

Total Film’s writer Emily Murray stated that the film “has so much spark, charisma, and tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed. Florence Pugh in particular superb, just walks away with it.”

On the other hand, Editor and columnist at Empire magazine Amon Warmann believed that Thunderbolts* was a pretty great film and was visually daring.

He wrote, “That was pretty great! A visually daring, emotionally resonant superhero film that pushes mental health to the forefront.”

Amon continued, “Florence Pugh brings the heart, David Harbour is consistently funny, & Lewis Pullman might be the stealth MVP. Best MCU film in a long while!”

Backed Walt Disney, the action movie brings an unconventional team of antiheros including Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Ghost, Taskmaster, Red Guardian and John Walker together to embark on a risky mission.