'Spider-Man' sequel sparks fan frenzy over Sadie Sink as Black Cat

The Stranger Things star Sadie Sink sent fans into a frenzy with her appearance as Black Cat in the next Spider-Man movie art work.

Earlier this month, a new fan-made poster was shared on Instagram, featuring the actress, known for her role as Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix horror series, as Black Cat.

After taking a break since No Way Home, Tom Holland is coming back as Spider-Man in a new film called Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is expected to start filming later this year.

It has been previously revealed that Sink, 23, will be joining Holland in the upcoming Spider-Man 4 film, slated to be released on July 31, 2026.

While the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it's rumoured thatt Sink's character could be Jean Grey, Mary Jane, or Spider-Woman.

In addition, fans are guessing that Sink might play Black Cat in the movie. To support the idea, an avid Spider-Man viewer made a cool piece of concept art showing what she might look like in the role.

It is pertinent to note that if Sink would play Black Cat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would marked the second time Felicia Hardy would be featured in live-action.

Earlier the character made her brief debut in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where she was played by Felicity Jones.

Notably, fans are simply having fun speculating about the depiction of Sink, as there has been no official confirmation regarding her character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.