Archewell Foundation shares update after bombshell move for charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation seems to have given its stance for the recent controversial move.

The Foundation, which was founded in 2020 by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their exit from the royal family, was created to support the charitable causes close to the couple’s hearts.

After Archewell received a brutal response to cutting off the a charity’s funding, Harry and Meghan’s organisation is now making attempts to move on from the episode.

On Wednesday, the Foundation issued an important message about children lost to social media.

“The Archewell Foundation celebrates a powerful example of progress made possible by our partners at the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC) and the courageous families they represent–families who have turned personal tragedy into a moment for justice and accountability in the digital space.”

In their message, they continued to “urge leaders across industries and society to continue being proactive in enacting safeguards and legislation to keep children safe online”.

The update came after the organisation raised eyebrows after they cut off funding to a Muslim charity “out of respect for all of [its] partners” and “a responsibility to [its] donors”.

The move was made after founder and Executive Director of Muslim Women’s Coalition, Janan Najeeb, wrote an opinion piece – calling for an end to the ongoing conflict – in a reputable publication.

In response to Archewell, Janan had penned a brutal response as the foundation was forced them defend their decision.

Janan had said there was “painful irony” in Archewell’s decision it was taken when “the leader of a women’s organisation dared to speak out against the creation of more war survivors”.

“Who you fund is ultimately your decision, but we ask that you retract your defamatory statements and issue a public apology,” she wrote in the message, adding, “not to salvage our reputation, which remains pristine, but to salvage yours.”