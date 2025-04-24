John Mulaney takes a dig at Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa death investigation

John Mulaney jokes about the reality behind Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa case

John Mulaney trolled the Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa investigation in his latest talk show monologue.

The 42-year-old comedian touched upon the mysterious nature of the silent deaths of Hackman and Arakawa in their house earlier this year.

During his talk-show, Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, on Wednesday, April 23rd, Mulaney said, “Scientists are now like, ‘We believe dinosaurs were killed 66 million years ago by an asteroid.’”

He continued, “Stop. You don’t know that. We don’t even know how Gene Hackman and his wife died, and we found their whole bodies with full clothes on, one week after the event."

"How about that Santa Fe police? ‘Uh, hello. Press conference No. 470. We now believe that a rat bit Mrs. Hackman, turning her hands into mummy hands.’ Just slow down. You don’t know what happened.”

The investigations following the couple’s deaths revealed that Hackman’s cause of death was hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributing factor, whereas Arakawa died earlier because of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which is a rare infection caused by rodents.

The Hollywood legend and the pianist were laid to rest in an intimate memorial ceremony earlier this year.