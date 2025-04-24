Meghan gives update as she rushes to Montecito for Archie’s milestone

Meghan gives update as she lands in Montecito for Archie’s milestone

Meghan Markle appeared to have returned to her Montecito home as the Duchess of Sussex revealed her son Prince Archie is set to have major milestone.

Prince Harry and Meghan attended the TIME100 Summit in New York City on Wednesday, where the As Ever founder spoke about her businesses, while Prince Archie, 5, and his sister, Princess Lilibet, 3, remained in California.

During the star-studded event, Meghan had shared that she is excited to get home as five-year-old son is about to lose his first tooth.

“[It's] about to happen, and I just hope I'm back home in time for it!” she told the crowd at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Following the event, Meghan shared an update on her Instagram page, expressing her gratitude and having a chance to celebrate a big moment.

“Thanks to TIME 100 (@time) for having this alum come back to celebrate, chat, and sprinkle a little joy. I had a great time with you, Jessica Sibley. Thanks to you and your team!” she wrote alongside a delightful photo from the discussion.

Prince Harry and Meghan are understood to have left the Big Apple after the star-studded event in New York.

Given that the flight from New York to Montecito is around six hours, the mum of two would have reached just in time for her son's big moment.