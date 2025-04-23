Ben Affleck opens up about interesting competition with his daughter

Ben Affleck has recently opened up about interesting competition with his eldest daughter, Violet.

In a new interview with TODAY, the Argo director shared he and his daughter both speak Spanish and they also had competition over who could do it best.

“My daughter is a student of Spanish and often like competes with me,” said the 52-year-old.

Ben revealed that his daughter would say that her Spanish “is better than” the actor’s.

However, the Hypnotic actor stated, “I am glad that I get the chance to be on National Television and claim victory.”

Ben quipped that his daughter “will be appalled”.

The Air star further said that he could speak a little bit of Spanish and he learned the language when he was younger.

The host chimed in and remarked, “You should work it into a role.”

To which, Ben replied, “I should, I know, I would have to… that’s a good idea.”

The Oscar-winning actor, who shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, talked about love in another interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“The people you love the most drive you the craziest,” mentioned Ben, who is currently promoting his new movie, The Accountant 2.

Meanwhile, Ben also clarified that he is a “happy person despite photographs of him looking gloomy when out on the town.