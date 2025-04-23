Prince Andrew hit with setback after reunion with royal family

Prince Andrew receives heartbreaking news as Britons make feelings clear

Prince Andrew's future appearances with the royal family were seemingly in doubt as Britons made their feelings clear over his comeback.

For the unversed, the Duke of York reunited with King Charles and key members of the firm for Easter Service at St. George's Chapel, located in Windsor Castle, on April 20.

The duke's outing with royals raised eyebrows due to his involvement in controversies highlighting the King's reign in a negative light.

Following his appearance, Express conducted a poll asking people about their opinion of Andrew's future outings with royals.

The survey took place on 21 and 22 April, revealing that "3,336 of the 4,776 people who voted (70%) shared that they don't think Andrew should return to appearing at public events, while 1,330 voted that he should."

However, a "minority of 110 people shared that they were unsure," about the ongoing debate.

Previously, royal expert Phil Dampier discussed Charles' decision to invite his brother to the royal event.

In conversation with The Sun, he said, "Charles still loves his brother and he doesn’t want him to be completely outcast. It was very much a show of family unity."

However, the royal commentator believes it is early to say that the reunion is "any kind of comeback for him."