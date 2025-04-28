Prince William wonders as King Charles pulls Royal curveball

King Charles’s playlist shocks and amuses Prince William during youth club chat.

Prince William was caught off guard by King Charles’s surprising taste in music, revealing that even he didn’t see his father’s unexpected playlist coming.

William proved he’s a natural at winning hearts during a lively visit to Mentivity House youth club in south London on Thursday.

Greeted with hugs, high-fives, and selfie requests, he wasted no time bonding with young people over gaming and good vibes.

Demonstrating some impressive Mario Kart skills, William revealed he had done his homework ahead of the visit by "swatting up" on the organisation through a YouTube video, directed by Adeyemi Michael in partnership with Spotify.

It was a royal study session that clearly paid off, as he connected with the crowd.

But it wasn’t just the gaming that had people talking. When asked about King Charles’s recently released 17-song playlist for Apple Music Radio, the Prince couldn’t resist sharing his genuine reaction.

With a hearty laugh, he admitted, "I was expecting a lot of classical music, so I was surprised."

The monarch’s newly released playlist, curated for his podcast "The King's Music Room," has been turning heads for its unexpected lineup.

Instead of the classical symphonies many might have expected, the 76-year-old King opted for a vibrant mix featuring pop legends like Kylie Minogue, Bob Marley, and Grace Jones.

When filmmaker Adeyemi Michael cheekily asked whether the King might have included "Garage and UK Funky" hits, William quipped, "I'm not sure he'd know what that was," sparking laughs and underscoring the generational gap in royal music tastes.