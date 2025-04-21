Liam Neeson starrer 'Naked Gun' already receiving criticism months before release

OG Director David Zucker reacts to new film's trailer

Taken famed Liam Neeson is all set to return to big screens with an action-packed film, filled with laughter.

Naked Gun, which is set to release on August 1, is a reboot version of the 1988 action-comedy franchise directed by David Zuker and Peter Segal.

Ahead of Neeson’s film release, OG director David, who created The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! and The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear and produced The Naked Gun 331⁄3: The Final Insult all starring late Leslie Nielsen, has expressed how he feels about the upcoming movie.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the reboot version of Naked Guy seems to have upset the original director as he calls it ‘painful.’

While talking to Fox News Digital, Zuker added, "It's painful, but it's just not what I would have done.”

However, the filmmaker says that he does not want to bash the makers of the new film, but he still feels strange seeing it.

"But you know, I don't want to just bash what they're doing, but I'd like to. But it’s not what I would have done, it is not our style. It's strange seeing it”, added the 77-year-old screenwriter.

Backed by Paramount Pictures, the forthcoming 2025 flick also features Pamela Anderson and Paul Walter Hauser.