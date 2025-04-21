Lily Collins shares rare insight into first Easter as a mom

‘Emily In Paris’ star Lily Collins reflects on first Easter celebration with baby Tove

Lily Collins took fans along her cosy holiday as she marked her first Easter as a mom after welcoming baby daughter, Tove.

The Emily In Paris star took to Instagram on Sunday, April 20th, and gave an insight into her festive weekend with family.

The 36-year-old actress and her husband, Charlie McDowell, welcomed their baby daughter in January this year, who made their Easter extra special.

The Love, Rosie actress’ cute carousel included a short video clip of baby Tove, wearing tiny bunny-shaped shoes.

“Our little Easter bunny...,” Collins wrote in the caption alongside adorable pictures of the family’s intimate celebration.

One of the pictures showed off Tove’s outfit which included a pink sweater with a bunny on the front, which she paired with light brown, corduroy pants.

The last picture in the carousel showed the new father McDowell holding his daughter in his arms as he stood in a grassy field.

This comes after the couple became a target to criticism after they announced the birth of their child through surrogacy.

Collins and McDowell took their vows in 2021.