Madonna gives rare insights into Easter celebration with family

Madonna takes fans through Easter festivities with kids and boyfriend

Madonna spent her Easter weekend taking a cosy break with family, who all looked cheerful together.

The 66-year-old popstar took to Instagram on Sunday, April 20th, and gave a glimpse inside her holiday with a series of pictures.

"Easter weekend looked like……..," she wrote in the caption alongside a carousel which showed herself posing next to her twin daughters, 12, as they rocked matching all-black ensembles and white bunny ears on their heads.

"Spending time with friends and family, Watching Chelsea lose to Legia Warszawa,” the Popular hitmaker continued as one of the pictures showed her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, the twins and herself supported the British soccer club wearing matching black puffer jackets.

Madonna went on to share that the family rounded off the holiday by attending the performance of an artist named Self Esteem perform in London.

The Grammy winner posed with her son Rocco, 24, in one of the photos, with the two of them smiling at the camera.

One of the pictures also showed special Easter eggs designed for her, made of colourful macarons that spelled out “MAMA.”

Madonna is a mom to six children, including daughter Lourdes whom she welcomed in 1996, with her then-boyfriend, fitness trainer Carlos Leon. She then had Rocco with film director Guy Ritchie and the couple then adopted their son David, now 19, in 2006.

The popstar then adopted three kids by herself - her 19-year-old daughter Mercy and her 12-year-old twins.