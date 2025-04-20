The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega take over Coachella for movie promo

The Weeknd and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega brought some horror heat to the 2025 Coachella ahead of their film premiere, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

During the second weekend of the annual music festival, the duo made a chic appearance in their all black ensembles to promote Lionsgate's upcoming horror movie.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker went incognito, covering his face with a black bandana, dark shades, and a Raiders cap as he was pictured alongside Ortega, 22, who sported a sheer top under a black leather jacket.

"When the sun goes down. #HURRYUPTOMORROW x @Coachella," the caption read of a post shared by the film’s Instagram account.

They attended the special fan event that included taking over the festival’s famous Ferris wheel.

The event, which was announced earlier in the week by The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, lasted all three days of the festival and was meant to build excitement for their new thriller.

The upcoming American musical psychological thriller film, directed and edited by Trey Edward Shults, is slated to hit theatres on May 16.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is based on the four-time Grammy-winning artist’s sixth studio album of the same name.

It is pertinent to note that the album marked the final one under the name The Weeknd and will also wraps up the trilogy that started with After Hours in 2020 and continued with Dawn FM in 2022.

Additionally, the Coachella stunt is just another addition in the runup to the theatrical release. Previously, The Weeknd treated CinemaCon attendees to a surprise mini-concert.