Johnny Depp’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise receives major news

Johnny Depp breaks silence on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise future

Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean makers gave details about what’s in store for the future of franchise.

Depp enthralled fans with his acting skills as Captain Jack Sparrow, a charismatic morally ambiguous pirate captain, in the hit movie.

According to the Express, the Disney bosses, who made the previous five films, are gearing up for a new film.

"It’s very close to being a done deal," a senior executive said about the process.

"A script is already in place and Disney views this as a series reboot, meaning the door will be wide open for more future episodes for Johnny, despite everything he has been through," he told the outlet.

Fans celebrated the new and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts.

"@disneystudios, listen to the people. They’re the ones buying the tickets. You already saw what happened with the Snow White movie. No one wants to see Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp!" wrote a fan.

Another said, "I want Johnny Depp to play the character one last time, last movie probably will make $2.5B if all original cast returns."

"Heck Yes!!!!!!" one enthused.

"Captain Jack Sparrow remains spectacular, even if Johnny Depp is the opposite." added one more.

Depp was dropped by Disney after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, wrote about her experience as victim of domestic abuse, although she did not publically name Depp as her alleged accuser.

He lost his defamation suit against the UK publication, but won millions in a civil trial in the US against Heard, 38, vindicating himself while destroying Heard's career.

Depp is currently working on the film Day Drinker with Penélope Cruz and Madelyn Cline.