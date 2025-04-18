Silver Surfer returns in 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' with chilling warning

A fan-favourite Marvel icon has made a stunning entrance as a harbinger of doom.

The mysterious Silver Surfer appeared in the first trailer of Fantastic Four: First steps, bringing the news of the arrival of a cosmic-level threat: Galactus, the giant cosmic being who feeds off the energy of worlds.

Played by Julia Garner, the silver figure glides on the earth to warn its protectors with a a chilling message to the new Fantastic Four: Earth has been "marked for death."

Pedro Pascal leads the team as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), with Vanessa Kirby as determined Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as the fiery Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach lending his voice to The Thing.

In a twist that raises the emotional stakes, Kirby’s Sue is revealed to be pregnant during the impending invasion.

"We will face this together. As a family," she declares in the trailer, motivating her team as the threat looms.

The final seconds of the latest preview offers a jaw dropping glimpse of Galactus, voiced by Ralph Ineson, stomping in a city street.

In addition to Pascal, Kirby, Garner, Ineson, Bachrach and Quinn the Fantastic Four: First Steps cast includes Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated to premiere in theaters on July 25.

While the new movie takes place on a parallel Earth separate from the long-running MCU, the characters will somehow get swoop into the main timeline as the four main actors have already been announced among the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, arriving in May 2026.