Ben Affleck spotted 'excited' around Jennifer Lopez after tumultuous split

Ben Affleck surprises fans with former wife's discussion

Ben Affleck recently took the internet by storm with heartfelt remarks about his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of his upcoming film, The Accountant 2.

The Gone Girl actor, who shares three children – Violet, Fin, and Samuel – with his former wife Jennifer Garner, praised On The Floor hitmaker for treating his kids as her own.

Additionally, the 55-year-old singer also shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

During an exclusive conversation with the Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, Affleck said, “Kids are here, Jen’s kids are here. I’m very, very excited. I love when all the kids come out. It’s really fun, it’s exciting.”

Speaking of his former wife, Affleck, 52, gushed, “For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular. She is great to my kids, has an ongoing relationship with them, I love her kids, they are wonderful.”

He continued, “She is enormously important, a tremendous person with a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to. I’m thrilled that the kids are here with me. The relationship that you could have with children like that, it’s the joy of my life. Those kids are amazing and I'm glad that this is the movie they wanted to come to.”

Meanwhile, the interviewer called the actor a “great dad,” to which the American filmmaker smiled and responded, “I am trying my best, I certainly do.”

Fans couldn’t hold back after watching the premiere clip on social media, flooding the comments section with adorable reactions.

One fan commented, “He’s just amazing, and so is her!!”

Another wrote, “Their kids have really bonded, ‘blended’ wonderfully.”

On the professional front, the Deep Water actor has recently made a comeback in The Accountant 2, a sequel to the 2016 film, which is set to release on April 25, 2025.

For the unversed, Affleck tied the knot with Lopez in July 2022, but the couple parted ways in January 2025.