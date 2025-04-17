Martin Freeman shares one thing he loves doing with girlfriend Rachel Benaissa

Martin Freeman reveals spare time activity with girlfriend Rachel Benaissa

Martin Freeman gives rare insight into his relationship with French actress Rachel Benaissa.

The couple, who was recently cited at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, began dating around three years ago.

The Sherlock actor and the Toulouse-born actress are very particular about keeping their personal life private; hence, the duo doesn't make many public appearances.

However, as the 53-year-old sat in the Jessie and Lennie Ware's Table Manners podcast recently, The Hobbit star revealed how they spend their time as a couple.

He revealed that they enjoy cooking together in the free time.

Enquiring about the food preference of the 30-year-old, Lennie said, "She's French. Is she [Rachel] Cordon Bleu?'

Freeman replied, "She's not a Cordon Bleu…she's a massive cheese and wine w****. That's what she would say about herself."

The English actor continued, "It's not all she is, but no, she loves all that stuff. We like cooking."

For the unversed, the Emmy award winner was previously married to Amanda Abbington with whom he shares two children: Joe (18) and Grace (16).