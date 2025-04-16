Khloe Kardashian drops bombshell about Kourtney Kardashian’s editing

Khloe Kardashian reveals a specific editing habit that sister Kourtney Kardashian has

Khloe Kardashian exposed her sister Kourtney Kardashian for editing out footage from the family reality series, The Kardashians.

The 40-year-old reality star spilled the beans on Kourtney nitpicking what they go on to show on the reality series, saying that she is the pickiest editor.

During her appearance at the podcast Call Her Daddy on Wednesday, April 16th, the Good American co-founder revealed, “It's more because she'll say, ‘I say ‘like’ too many times, so remove this word.’ It's more that regard. It's not really storylines because they're following us, but it's not about a story concept. It's more verbiage.”

Although Khloe joked, “She still says ‘like’ 500 times,” referring to her eldest sister.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has their own preferences about how much of their lives they want to show on the tv, but Khloe has remained completely transparent and showed her marriage, divorce, babies, cheating scandals and splits all on the show.

Speaking of her approach, she said, “I don't want to overthink or else I think it really changes how the show is perceived. And so with that — not that I want all of these things to be played out on the show — but I've really made a conscious effort to not edit.”

The socialite went on to add that she believes her story would help others, “I can't be the only one going through certain things. And if it makes somebody else feel seen or if it helps somebody get through something … I really hope that I make someone feel more seen and safe and that they're not alone on this island that feels so incredibly isolating.”