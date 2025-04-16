Prince William, George, pregnant Duchess get spotlight during latest outing

Prince William and Prince George enjoy night out without Kate Middleton

Prince William and his son Prince George left Princess Kate at home to enjoy fun-filled moments with their special friends on Tuesday, April 15.

Future monarchs, William and George, were in good spirits as they enjoyed a night out at an Aston Villa match with the Duke and Duchess of Westminster.

Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Grosvenor are expecting their first child after their wedding last year, where future King William served as an usher for his friend.

The royals were all excited while watching Aston Villa vs. Paris Saint-Germain game during the UEFA Champions League at Villa Park in Birmingham. The Prince of Wales and his eldest son felt every emotion during the game.

The father-son duo were enjoying the moments in the stands with Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, one of Britain's richest people and Prince George's godfather and his wife Olivia.

Also in attendance was Edward van Cutsem, another longtime friend of William's and the husband of Hugh's sister, Lady Tamara Grosvenor.

The Aston Villa match was one of the first public appearances for the Duke and Duchess of Westminster after the couple announced that Olivia is expecting their first baby.

Hugh is also a godfather to Prince Harry's son, Prince Archie, 5, whom he shares with his wife, Meghan Markle. In another royal connection, the Duke of Westminster is a godson of William and Harry's father, King Charles.