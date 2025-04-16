Kim Kardashian draws backlash for not parenting North West 'right'

Kim Kardashian has always been very involved when it comes to North, whom she co-parents with Kanye West.

However, despite the involvement The Kardashians star has recently faced criticism over a parenting decision she made: Letting the 11-year-old wear make-up and attend Coachella without her.

The SKIMS founder and Bianca Censori's partner's daughter had taken to TikTok Sunday to show her followers her outfit for the event.

The short video clip captioned as 'Coachella day 2' showed North dancing along with her two friends.

Kris Jenner's granddaughter donned a 'grey hoodie and plaid miniskirt over a pair of long black shorts'.

In the video, Khloe Kardashian's niece finished putting up make-up and set her belongings in expensive Balenciaga bag that costs around £1,800.

Even though there is no age-limit that bars some people from attending the annual music festival, the netizens found it troublesome for Kim Kardashian to let her child put on make-up, look adult and go to such an event.

For the unversed, the 44-year-old and Taylor Swift's adversary share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.