Khloe Kardashian shares rare insights into discovering Lamar Odom cheating

Khloe Kardashian spills the beans on how she dealt with being cheated on

Khloe Kardashian is finally ready to reflect on the trauma she went through when she found out her husband Lamar Odom had been cheating on her.

The 40-year-old media personality was married to the basketball player in 2009-2016 and he was reportedly unfaithful for the majority of their marriage.

The Good American co-founder recalled how she “started going ballistic” when she found her former husband in a hotel with a woman, during an episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, on Wednesday, April 16th.

"We were married. He was doing his thing, and he went down to some motel in Downtown L.A. and was with a girl," said the reality star.

The Kardashians star revealed that she tracked down the room Odom and the girl were in and "I knocked on the door. They answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic.”

However, she recalled that initially she kept it all to herself and attended her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s daughter Penelope’s birthday party the next day.

"My knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around [them]," she said.

Kardashian jokingly added that she was "on theme" for the event, referring to the cowboy-themed party, "acted as if nothing ever happened. And I don't think I ever said a thing."

The socialite added that her then-husband was puzzled at “how I knew where he was," adding, “'And I was like, 'I don't give a s---. I'm not telling anybody anything. And why are you in a motel in Downtown L.A. at 3 in the morning?'"

Kardashian finally ended her marriage to Odom in 2016.