King Charles makes announcement for William’s family amid Harry’s woes

King Charles, who was in Scotland with his wife Queen Camilla over the weekend, has big plans for the family once he returns.

Charles and Camilla had returned from their hectic Italy State Visit and made a stop at the beloved royal Balmoral Castle. It is understood that the King, who is continuing his cancer treatment, took time to convalesce from his travels.

However, the monarch is expected to be back in the UK, at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk, ahead of the Easter Sunday for his annual tradition.

It seems that for this year’s itinerary of fun, the King gave a special nod to his heir to the throne, Prince William.

On Tuesday, the Sandringham’s official social media account shared a post about their upcoming plans for the kids this Sunday.

“Join us this Easter Sunday for an Easter egg trail in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance,” the message read.

The message holds special importance for the Prince of Wales because he used to work for the East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017.

William’s wife, Kate Middleton, and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – who are currently enjoying their school break will also travelling to Norfolk to spend time at their country residence, Anmer Hall.

The King, who has earned a reputation for being a doting grandfather, is understood to have made the special arrangements for his grandchildren to enjoy the fun activities.

There’s a chance the whole family will be in Windsor for the traditional Easter service, especially after Kate missed it last year due to her cancer treatment.

The exciting royal celebration also comes as Prince Harry continues his fight to get police protection for himself and his family in the UK. The Duke of Sussex has claimed that he doesn't feel safe in his own home country after his security was downgraded.

The event would be another stark reminder that Harry's woes are keeping his two children, Archie and Lilibet, away from bonding with their family, especially during events like these, when the entire family regroups to make happy memories.