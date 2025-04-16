Kris Jenner urges Kylie Jenner for prenup before tying knot with Timothée Chalamet

Kris Jenner has recently urged Kylie Jenner for prenup before planning a wedding with Timothée Chalamet.

“Kris needs to protect her daughter’s bank account,” spilled an insider while speaking to Life & Style magazine.

Although the momager would like to incorporate Jenner and Chalamet’s wedding plot in her family reality show, she could not let Kylie do anything rash with her money.

“Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron clad prenup,” explained a source.

It is pertinent to note that Chalamet’s net worth of $25 million still “outweighed a bit” by Jenner’s net worth, which is estimated to be between $700 million and $1 billion.

“Kylie has her heart set on marrying Timothée, he’s become this prize that she has to capture,” revealed an insider.

Another source opened up that Kylie “can be extremely impulsive when it comes to her money,” she could afford to hand out goodies to her friends when she wanted”.

“She’s by far the most generous out of all the girls, sometimes to the point of being reckless, at least as far as her mom’s concerned,” pointed out an insider.

Meanwhile, a source told the outlet, “Kris worries she might do something crazy and run off and marry him before they can get this agreement signed.”

“That’s why there’s a big rush to get it drawn up,” added an insider.