David Beckham steps up to lead global mission with UNICEF

David Beckham, former footballer who was once considered the most handsome man, has recently teamed up with UNICEF to launch a global fundraising campaign aimed at improving the lives of children around the world.

The 49-year-old star and proud father of four revealed the campaign on April 15, 2025, kicking off a month-long series of events in celebration of his upcoming 50th birthday on May 2.

Long-time UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David shared in a statement: “We are witnessing a global funding crisis where the most vulnerable children are suffering the most and urgently need our help.”

The campaign's goal is to raise money to protect girls and young women from harmful practices like child marriage, female genital mutilation, and abuse. However, it will also give them a chance to take over David's social media, where they'll share their personal stories and the important work.

David continued in an Instagram video: “Next month, I turn 50. It’s a major milestone that has made me think about the opportunities I’ve had and the experiences that have shaped me.

“As I look back, some of the moments that have had the most impact on me have come through my work with @UNICEF.

“As a father of four amazing children, I know how lucky my family is to be safe and have access to education and healthcare.”

He added: “I’ve met children living in the toughest situations all over the world and I’ve seen what can happen when they are given the support they need to take control of their lives.

“Today, 25 years since my first visit to a women’s centre in Thailand, the world is a very difficult place for children – especially girls.”

David first joined UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador in 2005, and 2025 will mark his 20th year in this important role.