Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin Green speaks out about 'shocking' health crisis

Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin Green surprises fans with recent revelation

Brian Austin Green recently made a terrifying confession, revealing that he underwent emergency surgery last week.

The American actor, who shares three children with his ex-wife Megan Fox, opened up about his current health concerns in a video on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old star shared a video in which he revealed that he was suffering from a perforated appendix and had to undergo surgery.

In the video, he explained, “So last week I started feeling some pain in my stomach. I ended up going to the emergency room and I had a perforated appendix, not quite burst but just before it. I went to a couple different emergency rooms in the Valley around where I live. It was really, really crowded so I ended up leaving.”

The Beautiful Disaster actor continued, “I went to the emergency room for Providence Cedars Sinai and they were fantastic. They got me in right way, got me right into surgery. The aftercare was phenomenal. I mean, when I tell you every single person that was thee was incredibly kind and loving and supportive and helpful, I mean it. Every single person.”

Expressing gratitude, he added, “So I just wanna send a shoutout to them. I think when you find great places with great people and they work really hard for you they deserve a shoutout. So that’s what I’m doing. So everyone at the hospital, thank you so much for everything that you did in taking care of me. I’m on the road to recovery. It’s not an easy process. This is my first surgery, first major surgery, I’ve had small ones. You guys have been fantastic. Thank you.”

In early 2023, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor revealed that he had suffered from a stroke-like illness, which lasted for four years, leaving him unable to read, write, or even speak.

For the unversed, after parting ways with the Subservience actress in 2020, Green got engaged to Sharna Burgess in 2023 and shares his two-year-old son, Zane, with the Australian ballroom dancer.