Jessica Biel gets real about worst Hollywood moment

Jessica Biel, American stunning actress who is best known for her role in 7th Heaven, recently opened up about the awkward moment that almost stopped her from landing the part.
To show off her character's love for basketball, the 43-year-old star thought it would be a great idea to impress the casting team by pretending to spin a basketball on her finger during her audition.
While speaking on 'Catching Up With the Camdens' podcast,' Jessica shared: "The Mary character was spinning a basketball on her finger.
"So I did that in the audition without a basketball.
"What a choice. Like, who encouraged me to do that?
"I kind of still feel embarrassed about that, but, I don't know. Maybe it was effective.
"And I remember thinking, 'cool character,' because she's a basketball player, and I was an athlete. I was like 'Oh, I connect to this.'"
