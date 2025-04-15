Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence on viral paparazzi pic after 'mean' SNL joke

Aimee Lou Wood wants fans to know there’s more to those teary photos than meets the eye.
The White Lotus actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to address paparazzi shots of her crying in South London, just days after calling out Saturday Night Live for mocking her appearance.
“I actually wasn’t crying about anything that the papers made out,” she wrote, adding that the emotional moment had nothing to do with SNL.
“I was crying about… something completely unrelated," she clarified.
The 31-year-old had been spotted leaning on her friend Ralph Davis — her Film Club co-writer — while visibly upset. Given the timing, many assumed the tears were linked to SNL’s “The White Potus” sketch, where comedian Sarah Sherman donned exaggerated fake teeth to parody Wood’s character, Chelsea.
The Sex Education star didn’t hold back in her response to the sketch. She called it “mean and unfunny,” emphasising, “I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth.”
She added that while she’s no stranger to satire, the joke missed the mark.
“I don’t mind caricature — I understand that’s what SNL is,” she said. “But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”
