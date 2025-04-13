King Charles put abdication rumours to rest with major cancer update

King Charles marked a powerful return after suffering from a "temporary health setback" amid speculations of his abdication.

For the unversed, the monarch was recently admitted to hospital for a brief period of time after suffering from side effects of cancer, raising concerns about the future of the monarchy.

However, royal sources debunked rumours of the King's giving the throne to Prince William with a positive health update.

Express reported that an insider revealed that the monarch's cancer treatment is going "tremendously," despite his "temporary setback."

The hospital stay was only seen as a "blip" as it was "very, very shortlived."

A senior Palace official also revealed that the King is not stepping back from his royal duties amid medical advice to slow down.

"We’ve all tried! But as people will have seen The King enjoys his work, he enjoys engaging with as many people as possible; he has a voracious appetite for reading – and because he reads a lot he learns a lot," the source said.