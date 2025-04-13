Dwayne Johnson announces major career move: Deets inside

Dwayne Johnson has recently made major career move as he turns author.

On April 12, the Red Notice actor took to Instagram and announced that he will co-author his non-fiction book with investigative journalist, Nick Bilton.

“Super grateful to co-author my next project (a non-fiction book) with award winning investigative journalist, @NickBilton,” wrote the 52-year-old in a caption.

Th Rock said, “Nick and I have worked on this for months now, with many more months of work ahead of us.”

“This has already been such an unbelievable, inspiring and eye-opening experience,” he remarked.

Dwayne explained, “The non-fiction book will chronicle the untold true story of a fierce and defiant Hawaiian crime syndicate known as The Company that battled outsider gangs and corporate invaders during the 1960s and 1970s.”

“And it will shine a spotlight on its charismatic, powerful and strategic leader, Wilford ‘Nappy’ Pulawa — the first and only Hawaiian mob boss in history,” remarked the Jungle Cruise actor.

Dwayne mentioned, “My formative years were spent growing up in Honolulu, Hawai’i and this story is very personal.”

“The more exhaustive research we do and people we speak to, the more I shake my head at how wildly and profoundly connected we all were,” pointed out the Fast & Furious star.

In the end, Dwayne added, “Mahalo to our director, Marty Scorsese for working so closely with us creatively as we all explore and embrace this Hawai’i story with mana and respect.”