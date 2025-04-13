Cillian Murphy's rumoured Voldemort role in 'Harry Potter' series gets update

Cillian Murphy's rumoured role in ‘Harry Potter’ teased by Warner Bros

Cillian Murphy's rumours about being casted as Lord Voldemort in upcoming Harry Potter series received a cryptic response by Warner Bros.

In an interview with the Deadline, Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros addressed the Voldemort casting rumours.

Since the moment Harry Potter series was announced two years ago, fans have been picking up their favourite stars for the upcoming reboot.

One of the major fan-cast for the TV show is of the Oppenheimer star to play the film's antagonist.

Upon being questioned about the rumours, Dungey said, "I have no comment, no comment, no comment."

He added that they have made no decision for Voldemort yet: "You’re missing it in your deck, because we are still weighing a couple of different options there, so we’re not quite ready there yet. That’s an important role to get right."

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winner was not only supported by fans but was also endorsed by Ralph Fiennes, who originally played the Dark Lord.

Previously, in an interview on the Watch What Happens Live, Fiennes gave his blessings to Murphy, calling him a "wonderful actor and a wonderful suggestion" for the role.

The Harry Potter TV show is expected to begin production this summer at Warner Bros. Studio in Leavesden, UK, the same studio where they filmed the original eight films.