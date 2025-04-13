Jon Hamm takes playful jab at Kieran Culkin ‘Succession’ series

Kieran Culkin makes a surprise cameo at ‘SNL’ joining John Hamm at stage

Jon Hamm returned to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time, with musical guest Lizzo and a surprise cameo by Kieran Culkin.

Hamm during his monologue took a dig at Culkin's Succession series, declaring his series Mad Men to be better.

After a brief montage of his past appearances at the show, Hamm explained the "importance" of a cameo for a show.

"Like when a sketch needs little something extra to take it from a medium sketch to a marginally better than a medium sketch, or when monologue is feeling aimless and like then it needs a jolt of energy."

On his cue, Culkin walked on stage greeting Hamm as the crowd erupted in cheers.

A Real Pain actor told Hamm that he was "making a cameo" on which the Landman star assured him that he was doing fine on his own.

Apologising to Hamm on disrupting his bit, Culkin said, "I’m sorry, man, hey, I’ll make it up to you."

The Baby Driver star then took the opportunity demanding the Oscar from Culkin as a making up deal.

A shocked Culkin said, "Well, don’t you have enough, man? I’ve seen those photos of you in your grey sweatpants."

At which Hamm reacted by lightly pushing Culkin off the stage saying "I love you. Bye."

Earlier this year, the actor won his first-ever Oscar as Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain. Meanwhile, Hamm hasn’t received any Oscar yet.