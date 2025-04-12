Maura Higgins spills tea with Kendell Jenner, Hailey Bieber amid scandal

Maura Higgins takes internet by storm with recent update

Maura Higgins is offering a glimpse into her circle of friends, revealing her ‘besties’ in a recent update following the Danny Jones scandal.

The Love Island Games actress was recently seen partying with her friends at Coachella, as shown on her social media handle.

Taking to Instagram story, the Irish television personality captured Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner enjoying the sunny day – chatting with pals and sipping on drink 818 Tequila, a brand owned by Kendell, 29.

The 34-year-old captioned the snap, “Does this mean we’re besties now.”

In addition, she shared a photo of a retro car at the 818 Outpost party and penned, “First stop @drink818.”

This comes on the heels of Maura being caught locking lips with her I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here campmate, Danny Jones.

The viral video caused tension between Danny and his wife, Georgia Horsley.

Addressing the situation, the McFly singer said, “I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we’ll continue to deal with this privately. I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny.”

For the unversed, Maura enjoyed milkshakes with Kim Kardashian at the SKIMS Drive-In event in Los Angeles last Sunday.