Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joins in birthday banter for Jeremy Clarkson

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Princess Beatrice has joined the online fun in celebrating Jeremy Clarkson's 65th birthday, showing his support with a like on a light-hearted Instagram post from Clarkson's partner, Lisa Hogan.
Hogan, 51, shared a humorous photo of herself with the former Top Gear host, adding a cheeky caption that read: 'Congratulations for finally achieving those three little letters!'- a playful nod to his age and long-standing service to 'King and Country.'
Edoardo's subtle interaction with the post did not go unnoticed by royal fans, as the property developer-who married Princess Beatrice in 2020-seems to enjoy the occasional celebrity moment.
The couple are parents to daughters Sienna and Athena, and Edoardo also shares a son, Christopher Woolf, with ex-partner Dara Huang.
This comes not long after news broke that Prince William is set to make an appearance on Clarkson's Amazon Prime show, sparking further interest in royal connections to the famously outspoken TV personality.
