Adam Scott opens up about his favourite hobbies outside acting

Adam Scott offers an inside glimpse into performing various household chores as he details his thoughts on his pastimes beyond acting.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine at an event in New Jersey on April 5, the Severance star expressed his interest in household activities, much to the fans’ surprise.

He told the outlet, "You know, something that is a habit of mine, and I don't know if it's toxic or not. My wife has started losing patience with me is that I love doing laundry.

"I love it and I'll do it at all times of the day. Like if I can't get to sleep, I'll look for laundry to do and I'll do it. I love putting it in and measuring the soap and waiting and then putting it in. I love it. So is that toxic?"

The Parks and Rec alum revealed he wasn't always into this and that he discovered the hobby just recently.

Scott further went on to explain, "It's not something I've always loved. I kind of discovered, in turning into a grown up, that I love the process of doing laundry. [My family] find it annoying, honestly."

The Big Little Lies star married Naomi Scott in 2005, and they have two children, Graham and Frankie.