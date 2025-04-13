Billie Eilish set for guest performance with Charli XCX at Coachella?

Billie Eilish set for guest performance with Charlie XCX at Coachella?

Billie Eilish fans are seemingly convinced the popstar will be making a surprise appearance at Coachella during Charli XCX’S performance.

The Birds of a Feather hitmaker fuelled speculations among fans after she uploaded a cryptic lime green post on Instagram story, reminiscent of Charli's Brat album aesthetic.

This came after the 360 singer sang the remix of her cheeky song Guess with Eilish.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their joy and discuss the possibility of two hit artist performance.

One user wrote, "I better see her on that stage for the Guess remix please GOD."

Someone else added, "Billie cosigning BRAT green before Coachella? Oh yeah, something's definitely brewing. A Billie x Charli moment would shake the desert."

"Omg incoming Billie Coachella serve," another fan enthused.

"Billie already speaking loud without saying a word," penned a fan.

Previously, Eilish surprised her fans by performing two songs with headliner Lana Del Rey.

First day of Coachella was held on April 11, including performances of Lady Gaga, Post Malon, Travis Scott and Green Day.

Charli will grace the stage on April 12 and on April 19, during the second weekend.