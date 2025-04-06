Iconic star Jeff Goldblum gets real about ONE thing he never experienced

Hollywood iconic star Jeff Goldblum, who is best known for his roles in blockbusters like Jurassic Park and Independence Day, has recently revealed one thing that he doesn’t experience often.

The 72-year-old legendary actor revealed that he’s not sure if his kids are all that impressed by his movie career.

Jeff, shared with Issue magazine: “I don’t know how impressed they were with anything. I showed them ‘Jurassic Park’.

“We took them to the movie theatre for ‘Wicked’. They were on set when I was making it, met [Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande], who were wonderful to them, along with Jon M. Chu.

“They saw ‘Thor Ragnarok’, I think they got a kick out of the Grand Master in that.

“They happened to see an episode or two of ‘Kaos’ where I play Zeus. There is some complicated, disturbing material in there, but they liked it.

“They pride themselves on being able to take any kind of dark or violent or scary thing. But, you know, we’ll see.

“I haven’t shown them ‘The Fly’ yet,” the Wicked star concluded.

However, Jeff shared that he loves helping others reach their potential, especially when it comes to his kids, as he’s passionate about encouraging them during their piano practice.