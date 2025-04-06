'Gilmore Girls' creators tease another revival: 'Maybe it's not the end'

The 'Gilmore Girls' cast reunited for the 'Amy Sherman-Palladino Universe PaleyFest' over the weekend

Another Gilmore Girls revival? Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino aren’t ruling it out!

At the Amy Sherman-Palladino Universe PaleyFest event, the Gilmore Girls creators opened up to Us Weekly about the possibility of revisiting the beloved series, which already came back for a sequel a decade ago.

While Amy said 2016’s A Year in the Life gave them the ending they always wanted, her husband Dan left fans with a glimmer of hope: “Maybe it’s not the end, who knows?”

The iconic mother-daughter dramedy ran from 2000 to 2007 before returning for a four-part revival on Netflix. Though there’s no official word on another season, ASP is eager to team up with Graham again.

“She was working while we were doing Étoile, which is annoying,” she joked of her new Prime Video series. “Again, I only want her working with me… I definitely want to get back in Lauren’s face on a daily basis.”

The couple also reunited with Gilmore Girls alums Yanic Truesdale (Michel Gerard) and Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore) while working on their ballet drama Étoile, along with Maisel stars Luke Kirby and Gideon Glick.

Meanwhile, Graham appeared on the Call her Daddy podcast last week to talk Gilmore Girls, covering everything from her secret on-set romances to Lorelai Gilmore's biggest fashion moments.

She also reflected on one of the show's biggest moments, i.e., (spoiler alert) Luke and Lorelai's first kiss at the end of season 3.