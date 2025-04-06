‘SNL’ takes a dig at Morgan Wallen’s abrupt exit from show

‘SNL’ trolls Morgan Wallen for walking off from stage

Saturday Night Live is not letting Morgan Wallen forget what he did at the last episode when he performed as a musical guest.

The country star left the show abruptly before it ended, on March 29th, and the late night comedy sketch referred to it twice during the April 5th episode.

The first joke based on Wallen arrived during the Cold Open skit, which showed James Austin Johnson, playing President Donald Trump. “I even put tariffs on an island uninhabited by humans. It’s called Heard and McDonald Island,” said Johnson.

“McDonald Island. I would love to visit there. Can you imagine that? Big Mac and a hula skirt. Get me to God’s country, right? Remember that?” referring to the Instagram post where Wallen referenced his song, God’s country.

Later in the show, Colin Jost took a dig at Wallen in his sketch, Weekend Update, while making fun of the financial state of the country. "This was the worst week for the stock market since the summer of 2020. But you have to remember — back then, the president was also Trump," he said.

Jost went on to add, "Just in the past two days, investors have lost over $6 trillion. Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at goodnights."

This comes after Wallen performed two songs in the last week’s episode, in which Mikey Madison made her SNL debut as a host.

While Madison was wrapping up the show, the country singer whispered something into her ear and walked off the stage, right past the camera.